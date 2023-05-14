FOX Renews Brand New Series for Season 2

FOX's new unscripted series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, is getting a second season. According to Deadline, the network is expected to bring back the series — which is based on the British show SAS: Who Dares Wins — for Season 2 with an official announcement anticipated for Monday during the network's Upfronts in New York. Special Forces debuted on the network in January and became FOX's top unscripted series as well as was the network's highest-rated and most watched Wednesday debut in more than a year.

The series follows celebrities as they endure grueling challenges that come from the actual Special Forces selection process. The challenges are led by Directing Staff agents, a team of elite ex-special forces operatives made up of Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Remi Adeleke. The first season of the series saw The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, former soccer player Carli Lloyd, Anthony Scarmucci, Mets catcher Mike Piazza, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, and Kate Gosselin compete. Brown ultimately won Season 1.

Has FOX renewed any other series?

FOX has already rolled out some announcements about their programming. Earlier this month, the network cancelled 9-1-1 only for that series to get picked up by ABC and then, FOX renewed the 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star for Season 5. Animal Control was also renewed for a second season. The network also announced some other cancellations as well, including Fantasy Island and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat after three seasons.

"We are very proud of 'Call Me Kat.' But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped," FOX said in a statement. "We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to 'Call Me Kat.'"

As for other programming announcements, FOX is set to have their Upfronts on Monday, May 15th.

Did you watch the first season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test? Are you excited it's getting a second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!