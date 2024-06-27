Frasier Reboot Bringing Back Another Original Character for Season 2

Frasier Crane's agent Bebe Glazer is returning to his life, as Frasier season two has signed Harriet Sansom Harris to reprise the role in a guest appearance. In addition to Harris, the series has cast Bebe's daughter, Phoebe -- with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom on board to play the role. This is the latest reunion for Frasier, which will be bringing back Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Patricia Heaton (who previously appeared with series star Kelsey Grammer on Back To You) as a potential love interest for Frasier, and even former KACL regulars Dan Butler (Bulldog Briscoe) and Edward Hibbert (Gil Chesterton).

While the character of Phoebe was never named or seen in the original Frasier, Bebe had referenced having a daughter who attended Stanford. Based on the official character descriptions provided to Variety (who first broke the casting news), it seems like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Per the studio, "delightfully devilish Bebe Glazer, one of the show's most iconic characters, [is] known for her dramatic flair and outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers. Bebe will stop at nothing to get what she wants."

(Photo: Harriet Sansom Harris in Frasier and Rachel Bloom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. - CBS Television Studios)

Her daughter is described as "having inherited her mother's indomitable charm, Phoebe boasts a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things."

Given that there was a sexual tension between Bebe and Frasier that reared its head more than once, don't be too surprised if Phoebe ends up interested in a member of the cast -- whether it's Frasier, Frederick, or somebody else.

Bebe, who has no moral compass whatsoever and constantly tempted Frasier into compromising his morals for commercial gain, appeared in 11 episodes over the course of the show's 11 seasons. She didn't appear in seasons six and eight, but appeared twice in the first season and in both halves of the series finale.

The premise for the Frasier revival is that, after years of debasing himself for fame, Frasier finally quit show business and returned to academia. The return of a number of major characters from Frasier's radio days could suggest that the second season will see Frasier re-enter the world he previously left behind. If he hasn't already, it's guaranteed Bebe will be doing her best to drag him back.

The second season of Paramount+'s Frasier reboot series went into production last month, and it is not immediately clear when it will begin rolling out new episodes. Last season's finale ended with a holiday episode, though, and executive producers said at the time they enjoyed that -- so don't be too surprised if we get a fall/winter debut.