Frasier Reboot Bringing Back More Beloved Stars From Original Series

The second season of Paramount+'s Frasier reboot series went into production last month, and the show will see the return of Kelsey Grammer in the titular role. The show will feature more actors from the original series, including Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, who also guest starred in the Season One finale. This week, Entertainment Weekly revealed Gilpin won't be the only familiar face from Frasier's old job at the Seattle radio station, KACL. According to the site, Dan Butler is returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, the shock jock who hosted Gonzo Sports Show on Frasier. Edward Hibbert will also be back as Gil Chesterton, the uppity food critic known for hosting Restaurant Beat.

"Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again," Grammer said in a statement.

(Photo: NBC)

Season 2 guest stars will also include Patricia Heaton, Yvette Nicole Brown, Amy Sedaris, and Grammer's real-life daughter Greer Grammer, who will play Roz's daughter, Alice Doyle. Returning Season One cast members include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier's son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy's neighbor; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew.

Who Is Patricia Heaton Playing in Frasier?

Heaton, who is best known for playing Debra Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, is playing Holly in Frasier. The character is described as "down-to-earth, unpretentious, and openly mocking of overly-intellectual types. A Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events, Holly is extraordinarily comfortable with both who and where she is in life, a quality that the always-climbing, always-reaching Frasier finds as alien as he does attractive."

What Is The Fraiser Reboot About?

You can read Paramount's description of the reboot series here: "The series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two.

FRASIER comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets."

Season One of Fraiser is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.