Frasier Revival Gets Release Window From Kelsey Grammer

Frasier reboot star Kelsey Grammer has revealed when the series will premiere on Paramount+, should things go according to plan. During a discussion Grammer had with Bill Spadea on New Jersey's WKXW radio, Grammar said that the Frasier reboot hopes to premiere on Paramount+ on October 1st. Grammar also described the 10-episode series as "a terrific show." The Frasier reboot sees Grammer's eponymous character, Dr. Frasier Crane, returning to Boston, the setting of the sitcom Cheers, on which Grammer originated the character. The new Frasier series will chronicle "the next chapter" of Frasier Crane's life, " with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," according to the official synopsis.

Grammar isn't the only star returning to the series. Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Peri Gilpin returns as Roz Doyle, who produced Frasier's radio show in Seattle throughout the original Frasier run. Conversely, David Hyde Pierce will not return as Frasier's brother, Niles.

Frasier reboot cast

Along with Grammer and the other returning stars, the new Frasier series has a cast of new stars. The Frasier reboot stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," said Grammer in a press release announcing his return. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Frasier reboot headed to Paramount+

"Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling," said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. "There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris, and Kelsey. We can't wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+."

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) developed the Frasier reboot and are executive producers with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios is producing the Frasier reboot in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Look it for on Paramount+ in October if Garmmer's comments are anything to go by.