Remembering Fred Willard's Best Animated Roles

The world of entertainment became a little less funny on Saturday as the world learned of the death of comedic actor Fred Willard. Willard, who was 86 years-old, died on Friday, May 15 of natural causes, his death confirmed by his daughter who shared on Twitter that the actor had died peacefully. Willard was a prolific actor known for roles in a wide range of film and television projects, including Modern Family, Everybody Loves Raymond, Best In Show, Anchorman, and many, many more in a career that spanned over 60 years including the distinction of being the only actor to appear live-action in a Pixar movie for his role in WALL-E. But while many know him from his live-action roles, Willard also had an extensive career as a voice actor, bringing to life countless animated characters on both the big and small screens. His credits include Transformers: Animated, G.I. Joe: Renegades, Kim Possible, Dexter's Laboratory, The Simpsons, Monster House and so many more. As we remember Willard, we're taking a look back at some of his best animated roles, roles that span a number of genres and leave behind a rich legacy of laughs. read on for some of Willard's best animated roles. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BritWeek

Kim Possible - Jack Hench (Photo: Disney) A minor villain in the iconic Disney Channel animated series Kim Possible which ran from 2002 to 2007, Willard's Jack Hench was the head of Hench Co. Industries but didn't see himself as a villain. Jack had no real evil schemes of his own, but instead, his work catered to a very specific and exclusive clientele: actual villains with evil schemes and plans to take over the world. More an antagonist than a villain, Kim Possible usually prefers to have nothing to do with Jack, though she does come to his aid as a matter of it being the greater good.

The Batman - Ross Darren A minor character appearing in two episodes of the Warner Bros. animated series The Batman which aired first on Kids' WB and then the Cartoon Network in the early 2000s, Willard voiced Ross Darren, a businessman captured by Cluemaster in the episode "Q&A". He later appears as the announcer of Gotham City's race in the episode "RPM".

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy - Boogey Man (Photo: Cartoon Network) One animated character that Willard played multiple times over a variety of projects from television to film and even video games was that of Boogey Man from Cartoon Network's The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. Willard's Boogey was an old archenemy of Grim's from way back in the day having played many pranks on Grim in school. The actual Boogeyman himself, Boogey served as Grim's rival in the art of scaring people, though he wasn't particularly successful in doing so, something that frustrates Boogey. Willard voice the character in two episodes of The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, the television film Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure, and the 2006 video game The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy.

TripTank - multiple characters (Photo: Comedy Central) While not a single specific role, Willard also was a part of TripTank, an adult sketch comedy animation show with a dark satire theme that ran for two seasons on Comedy Central between 2014 and 2016. During his time on the series, Willard lent his voice to characters such as "Andrew's Father", "Boss", "Antique Appraiser", "Dad Dressed as Punk," Ron the Bathroom Attendant," and "911 Caller" alongside the series' other impressive vocal talent, including Wayne Brady, Bob Odenkirk, Carlos Alazraqui, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur - Mr. Hubley In the 2011 direct-to-DVD Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur, Willard voiced spa employee Mr. Hubley who, while not the villain, contributes to the hijinks of the film by hypnotizing Shaggy to become fearless and unstoppable upon hearing the world "bad"...and later accidentally makes the whole gang like Shaggy.

Planes: Fire and Rescue - Secretary of the Interior (Photo: Disney) The sequel Disney's 2013 Cars spinoff, Planes, Planes: Fire & Rescue featured Willard as Secretary of the Interior, a green, four-wheel-drive vehicle with a roof rack. The film also featured another entertainment legend who recently passed, Jerry Stiller. Stiller, who played an RV named Harvey, passed earlier this week on May 11.

G.I. Joe: Renegades - Mayor Lockridge Willard played Mayor Lockridge in the G.I. Joe: Renegades episode "Fire Fight". The series, which followed a group of young Joes who are forced to become fugitives after a spy mission goes horribly wrong, aired for one season on The Hub and later available on Netflix.