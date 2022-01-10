Fresh Prince Reboot Bel-Air Releases First Full Trailer

Peacock has released the first full trailer for Bel-Air, its dramatic reboot of Will Smith’s ’90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The trailer comes ahead of its Super Bowl Sunday premiere. Peacock has already ordered two seasons of the new series from showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. “At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now,” they said. “It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.

“We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now,” Brady and Newson said. “It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bel-Air’s cast also includes Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) aka the new Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson) who will play Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx) serves as Hilary Banks; Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel) will bring Ashley Banks to this new iteration; Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) plays fan-favorite Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (Rel, Snowfall) will bring the funny as DJ “Jazz” Jeff; and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair, What If) is Lisa.

Here’s Peacock’s official synopsis for Bel-Air: “Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

What do you think of the first trailer for Bel-Air? Let us know in the comments!