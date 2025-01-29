New Spider-Man Series Features Surprising Re-Creation of Iconic MCU Moment

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man finally made its series debut on Wednesday morning, with the first two episodes of its 10-episode first season releasing on Disney+. This is a totally standalone Spidey story, disconnected from the other iterations of the character. That said, there’s obviously a lot of shared DNA between them, and big Marvel fans probably noticed a very surprisingly noticeable musical connection to Tom Holland’s live-action Spider-Man.

In fact, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man uses a recognizable needle-drop to essentially recreate an iconic scene from the MCU. If your ears perked up when you heard “Left Hand Free” at the end of the premiere, you weren’t alone.

In the final minutes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s first episode, Peter heads back to his apartment after a successful Spidey outing, free pizza in-hand. As he puts hits headphones in, the song “Left Hand Free” by alt-j starts to play. The scene continues and Peter arrives back home to find Aunt May on the couch talking to Norman Osborn, who came to invite Peter to an exclusive internship at Oscorp.

If you recognized the music in the scene, it’s probably because “Left Hand Free” has already had a major Spider-Man moment. That’s the song playing in Captain America: Civil War when we are first introduced to the MCU’s Peter Parker.

Not only is the song the same, but the entire scene is a near shot-for-shot remake of the one in Civil War. As you can see in the video above, Peter’s path through his apartment door to talk to May and be surprised by Norman is almost identical to the one Holland’s Peter takes when he is introduced to Tony.

Don’t think too deeply into this or anything. This kind of parallel isn’t suggesting that this animated Peter Parker is a direct variant to Holland’s character, living an eerily similar life that will eventually be brought up in the live-action MCU in the future. Yes, it’s part of the multiverse so all things are possible, but this seems to be a simple matter of showing how aligned this new Peter’s story is to the one we’ve been watching play out on the big screen.

It actually works even better when you consider Peter’s relationship to Norman in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. There’s only been two episodes so far, but it’s clear that the way Peter looks up to and thinks about Norman is very different from how the live-action MCU Peter idolized Tony Stark. That relationship to Iron Man has been one of the most heavily criticized elements of the current Spider-Man, and Marvel Animation’s new series looks to be addressing that issue head-on.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.