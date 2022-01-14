Friends: Courteney Cox Recreates Monica Geller Look in Honor of Reunion

✖

After an incredibly long wait, Friends: The Reunion is finally available to watch on HBO Max! The new special is a true joy for fans of the series and features a lot of fun throwbacks, including the cast reading some of their most famous scenes together. Clearly, this inspired some of the stars to do a little recreating and throwback sharing of their own. Yesterday, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) shared an adorable throwback from one of her first on-set interviews. Courteney Cox also took to Instagram yesterday to show off an old Monica Geller look.

"Feels like yesterday… #tbt #friendsreunion," Cox wrote. You can check out her fun little video in the post below:

In addition to Cox and Aniston, Friends: The Reunion features Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing). There's also a star-studded line-up of guest stars, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Sadly, not every fan-favorite guest star could make the reunion, much to the dismay of fans. Folks were especially disappointed not to see Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan.

"Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," director Ben Winston previously shared with The Wrap. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

As for Cox, Monica Geller isn't the only iconic character she'll be revisiting soon. The star recently returned as Gale Weathers for the next Scream movie, which will be titled Scream instead of Scream 5.

"Scream just wrapped," Cox wrote back in November. "This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber-talented directors. I’m sure Wes will be so proud. Thank you @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy."

Friends: The Reunion, as well as the original sitcom, is available to watch on HBO Max. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.