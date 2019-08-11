Full House Intro Gets Redone With Parks & Rec’s Ron Swanson as Every Character and It’s Terrifying

In case you missed it, an extremely haunting and hilarious video has been taking the Internet by storm this week. DrFakenstein on YouTube had the wild idea to take the opening theme to the sitcom classic, Full House, and replace all the characters with Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman‘s (Ron Swanson) face. The video has since gone viral, being shared by Offerman fans everywhere. The video even caught the attention of Offerman himself, who shared it to Twitter this week.

Dear Dr. Fakenstein, thank you for my career peak. @drfakenstein https://t.co/3BEGafcF8M — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) August 7, 2019

“Dear Dr. Fakenstein, thank you for my career peak,” Offerman wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, both delighted and terrified:

“I was horrified but very entertained,” @rqdtwo wrote.

“The thing that blows me away is the absolute emotional subtlety of the fakes. Saget-Nick’s little eyebrow raise and the absolute warmth of Loughlin-Nick’s smile. The perfect cleanness of Coulier-Nick’s slick sunglass removal, which is tough to do. @drfakenstein, this is high art,” @lukemaynard replied.

“Is anyone else scared by just how well this works?!? I never would have thought that @Nick_Offerman would look that good as an Olsen twin! Thanks so much. This made my day,” @IndraInara added.

“Without even the slightest hint of hyperbole, this is the greatest thing that ever happened. I salute @drfakenstein for this amazing video and I salute @Nick_Offerman for being Nick Offerman,” @TDon69 replied.

“Well I guess I won’t be sleeping tonight,” @shaneberketa joked.

For more DrFakenstein content, you can follow them on YouTube here or Twitter here. Their page is described as “a Video Creator that utilizes deepfake technology, VFX and also editing to create entertaining videos.”

You can catch Offerman next in Lucy in the Sky, the upcoming sci-fi/drama starring Natalie Portman. The fifth and final season of Fuller House is expected to drop on Netflix later this year.