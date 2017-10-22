Collect Your ‘Disney Afternoon’ Favorites With Funko’s New Action Figures

If you long for the days of the Disney Afternoon programming block, Funko‘s awesome new action figures are here to soothe the pain.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collectible company recently unveiled their new Disney Afternoon action figures, which are inspired by some of Disney Afternoon’s most popular programs. Each figure stands at around 3 3/4 inches tall, and comes complete with accessories.

Fans can collect an action figure of Darkwing Duck, as well as a special “Chase” Negaduck figure. These are the latest Darkwing Duck products for Funko to make, following quite an array of Pop! figures.

The line will also include Ducktales‘ Scrooge McDuck, Talespin‘s Baloo, and Chip and Dale from Chip and Dale’s Rescue Rangers.

Funko has helped bring Disney Afternoon back into people’s lives, with a line of Mystery Minis and several Pop! figures previously announced. But there’s something about these action figures – maybe their vintage packaging, or their screen-accurate stature – that just calls back to that golden age of afternoon TV.

All of Funko’s Disney Afternoon action figures are currently available to pre-order here, and are set to be released in December of this year. Click through our gallery to get a closer look at the figures.