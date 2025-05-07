It’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Funko Pop Time

Funko’s all-new MMPR drop comes straight from the ‘95 film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, with 8 new Pops, including the Ninja Megazord Metallic Super Pop, a 6-inch rendition of the giant ninja Zord the Power Rangers combine to create. Beyond that, fans will have their chance at all of the Rangers and Ivan Ooze, the movie’s biggest villain. The full collection is outlined below, and as a bonus a comic book-inspired Green Ranger figure is available here at Entertainment Earth as an exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can pre-order the common Pops in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie lineup here at Entertainment Earth now. They should also be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic at some point in the coming days. Read on for the full list.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Black Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Blue Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Ivan Ooze Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Pink Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl FIgure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Red Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie White Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Yellow Ranger (Glow) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Ninja Megazord Metallic Super 6-Inch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

A new Disney+ Power Rangers reboot is being worked currently, which means soon more Power Rangers will be back on our TVs. After the end of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which was less than successful at bringing the Power Rangers back into the zeitgeist, it seemed as if the end had come for such a strong 90s franchise. But now Disney is giving it another shot, attempting again to prove the longevity of the teenage heroes.

Comicbook’s own Nick Valdez has some advice for Disney on their latest Power Rangers attempt: start over. “It’s best to just start brand new with Power Rangers’ new Disney+ series. As fans have gotten to see through the various comic book releases, Power Rangers can do a lot more than what fans might think it’s capable of.” Valdez states. “The reliance on Toei’s Super Sentai material was not only a crutch for creativity, but also became one of its biggest hassles as more of the fanbase wanted to see that original Japanese material adapted for the new version. To avoid that hassle with this new reboot, it’s best to just start at the beginning.”

Also, don’t forget that new Power Rangers figures are on the way from Playmates Toys, which will replace the Lightning Collection from Hasbro.



What do you think? Are you planning on tuning in to the Power Rangers reboot? Let us know below, and keep an eye on our Gear Page for more exciting drops.