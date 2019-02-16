Funko Unveils ‘The Muppets’ Jim Henson With Kermit and Ernie Pops at NY Toy Fair

We singled out a lot of gems from Funko‘s barrage of Pop figure reveals from New York Toy Fair 2019 yesterday, and now we’re adding to that list with The Muppets Jim Henson figure.

The Jim Henson with Kermit Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August. A variant with Jim Henson holding Ernie will be available exclusively at Target sometime in the July / August timeframe. He joins Pop figures like Mr. Rogers, Bob Ross, and Dr. Seuss as must-have icons in your collection.

The official description for the figure reads:

“Celebrate an artist, puppeteer, inventor, filmmaker, and legend. Jim Henson gave the world of pop culture incredible and beloved characters including Kermit the Frog, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and Big Bird. Pop! Jim Henson is accompanied by Kermit the Frog.”

As noted, Funko dropped what seemed like a record number of Pop figures at NY Toy Fair yesterday.

