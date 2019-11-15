FX And Ryan Murphy Have Discussed Ten More Seasons of American Horror Story

American Horror Story: 1984 has officially wrapped up, and with it comes the inevitable discussions about the next batch of episodes in the long running series. Season 10 of American Horror Story will seemingly debut in the fall of 2020, and series co-creator Ryan Murphy is already teasing the theme for the new episodes. Speaking with Deadline, Murphy looked even further than the next season of the series, revealing that AHS has become more popular every year that it returns, which has lead to discussions about what lies beyond season 10.

“John Landgraf has always been incredibly honorable about American Horror Story and he would obviously like to keep it going, and I’d like to keep it going,” Murphy said. “We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10. We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons.”

One of the reasons that American Horror Story has endured as much as it has since it debuted is the series’ proliferation on Netflix, where Murphy now has an overall deal. The Hollywood multihyphenate was asked if American Horror Story would ever make the leap to being a Netflix original if FX one day decided to no longer be in the AHS business, to which he said, of course.

“If John for some reason said, ‘We don’t want to make this anymore,’ would I call up Netflix? Yes. But he’s only ever expressed love and enthusiasm and he wants to keep it going. We’re both very proud of it. It’s FX’s most highly rated show in the history of the network, it’s had 96 Emmy nominations. I hope, knock wood, we’ll get past 100. It’s one of the most awarded and lauded shows of that network. I have every good intention of it staying there and I think he does too. We’re talking about it. We’re trying to figure it out.”

Further details about the tenth season of American Horror Story remain a mystery, but Murphy also revealed that ideas they’ve previously considered for the series including taking the show to space. The creator did reveal they’re already in talks with some fan-favorite cast members from the early seasons of the show to return as well. Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in some capacity in eight of the nine seasons, has already expressed interest in returning, saying in an interview earlier this year: “It’s hard not to be a part of it. I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again.”

