Archer Renewed for Season 11

Archer and company are returning for yet another season on FX‘s family of channels. Announced earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con, the show will finally feature the titular character waking up from the coma he was placed in at the end of Season Seven. Since then, the show’s been an anthology of sorts with each season taking place in a different time. Season Eight was in 1940s Los Angeles, Season Nine was set in 1938 on a Pacific Island, and Season Ten currently has the team in space in 1999.

Archer executive producer Casey Willis was on-hand at Comic-Con to share the news.

“We are incredibly excited for our 11th season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years,” Willis said.

Though it appears Season Eleven will be a return to form to the earlier days of the show, series creator Adam Reed seemed excited last year FX was on board with the quick change in format.

“It’s just amazing to me that when we first floated this idea to FX, they were like, ‘Yeah, sure. Great.’ And that was the end of the discussion,” series creator Adam Reed said in a 2018 interview with IndieWire. “It was like, ‘We’re going to totally blow apart what’s been a pretty successful formula…’ ‘Yeah, that’s fine. Go do that.’”

Willis and Reed executive produce the show alongside Matt Thompson. The voice cast for Archer includes H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and Reed. It’s unclear how many episodes will make up Season Eleven, though it’s fully expected to debut on FXX in 2020.

