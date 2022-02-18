FX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3

FX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3: Dave, the series based on and around the life and career of comedic rapper Lil Dicky (aka Dave Burd). Dave first premiered during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdowns – a tragic societal turn that may have only helped viewers lock-in to watching Dave, which became the network’s most-popular comedy as the “FX on Hulu” streaming brand was established during the pandemic. Dave Season 2 was launched in the summer of 2021, but the sophomore season’s impact and ratings have been somewhat hard to discern.

Even in Variety‘s report about Dave being renewed for Season 3, there’s very little mention of Season 2 or where its ratings sit – FX seems to prefer leaning into that Season 1 high of over 5 million viewers per episode. Some cursory research seems to indicate that there was indeed a downslide in the ratings between Dave Season 1 and Season 2 – but that’s all speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In any event, Dave season 2 ended with Lil Dicky finally finding his creative lane and voice, while also making some much-needed restitution to his friends, like finally having his bud GaTa join him onstage as a fellow rap act. It seemed that the worlds of fame and success were officially about to open for Dave and co.

“I think we can go in a number of directions,” Burd previously told EW about the future of Dave. “Like, I’m not the guy who has it all mapped out like The Wire did. So I’m pretty open-minded. I think I’ll be able to look at season 1 and be like, ‘This episode worked so well — why? Okay, let’s make 10 episodes that work this well. This episode didn’t work — why?’ I think this is our floor, it’s only going to get better.”

“Dave” Season 2 Finale

Dave star Lil Dicky as himself. The show also stars Taylor Misiak as “Ally;” rapper/hype man GaTa as “GaTa;” Andrew Santino as “Mike;” Travis Bennett as “Elz” and Christine Ko as “Emma.” Dave is co-created and executive produced by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom – but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”