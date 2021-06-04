Dave Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Adventures of Lil Dicky

✖

FX has been on a tear revealing summer and fall premiere dates for their programming schedule today with the latest being season two of Dave, the hit comedy starring Dave Burd AKA Lil' Dicky. The new season of Dave premieres Wednesday, June 16 at 10pm ET/PT on FXX and available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu, and you can find the Dave season two trailer below! An official press release from the cable network confirmed season two guest stars will include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart.

The official description for the new season reads as follows: "Dave knows he's destined for rap superstardom - but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he'll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar." Burd stars in the titular role while also serving as Co-Creator, Executive Producer and Writer.

DAVE Season 2 Trailer pic.twitter.com/8ktwDJCidq — Dave (@lildickytweets) June 3, 2021

Dave also stars Taylor Misiak as "Ally;" GaTa as "GaTa;" Andrew Santino as "Mike;" Travis Bennett as "Elz" and Christine Ko as "Emma."

DAVE is co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects' James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The first season of the series became FX's most-watched comedy series ever according to the network, whore write that is has "an average episodic audience of 9.4 million Total Viewers to-date across linear, VOD and streaming, and that number is growing."

"I think we can go in a number of directions," Burd previously told Entertainment Weekly. "Like, I'm not the guy who has it all mapped out like The Wire did. So I'm pretty open-minded. I think I'll be able to look at season 1 and be like, 'This episode worked so well — why? Okay, let's make 10 episodes that work this well. This episode didn't work — why?' I think this is our floor, it's only going to get better."

Dave Season 2 premieres on FXX beginning June 16th. You can stream the first season of the series on Hulu now.