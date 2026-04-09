Game of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Dies at 35

Minor roles of Hollywood’s most ambitious productions, such as Game of Thrones, routinely serve as a launching pad for performers who spend years building a body of work substantial enough to graduate from supporting roles into leading ones. Michael Patrick appeared to be on exactly that trajectory. The Irish actor trained at the Cambridge Footlights comedy troupe before completing his formal education at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, equipping himself with a dual identity as both a performer and a writer. His subsequent television credits spanned prestige productions on opposite ends of the genre spectrum, and his stage work had recently earned him standing ovations in Belfast. Sadly, a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease in February 2023 fundamentally altered that path, and the illness that also claimed his father’s life decades earlier ultimately proved insurmountable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” his wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced on Instagram on April 8, confirming Patrick’s death at the age of 35. “He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease on 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.” Patrick’s final social media post, dated February 6, 2026, revealed that his neurologist had estimated he had one year left to live, yet he remained characteristically forward-looking, writing that he still had “lots to live for and lots planned.”

Michael Patrick’s Career Was Just Starting

Image via Instagram @michaelpatrick314

Patrick’s most recognizable role came in Season 6 of Game of Thrones, where he appeared as a wildling, a small part in one of the most-watched television productions in history. During his brief career, he also landed a role in Krypton, the DC Comics prequel series, and subsequently appeared in the BBC drama Blue Lights and Steven Knight’s period series This Town. His most personal screen credit, however, was My Left Nut, a BBC coming-of-age comedy he co-wrote based on his own teenage experience, a project that demonstrated a creative authorship well beyond what his acting roles. Patrick’s final screen appearance came in 2025, in the German television film Mordlichtern – Tod auf den Färöer Inseln, which confirms that he was still actively working despite the progression of his illness.

Beyond the screen, Patrick co-wrote an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard III at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, fundamentally reimagining the text by replacing the title character’s physical disability with a terminal disease that directly mirrored his own MND diagnosis. The production received a standing ovation, as Patrick chose to channel his diagnosis into creative output rather than withdraw from the industry entirely. It is a rare thing for a performer to use their own mortality as artistic material, and rarer still to execute it with enough craft to earn that kind of reception. Tragically, a talented artist had his career interrupted by an incurable disease.