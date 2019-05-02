Game of Thrones Has Inspired a New Craze Called the “Arya Challenge”

Game of Thrones had some huge moments, but few have left fans talking quite as much as Arya Stark‘s epic actions in the episode’s massive Battle of Winterfell. With the Night King and his army descending upon Winterfell with literally everything at stake, it was Arya who ultimately came out of seemingly nowhere to deliver a decisive blow.

That decisive blow is something that fans just can’t get over. You see, after an encounter with Melisandre where the Red Witch reminded Arya about a prophecy, she’d told her once long ago — “I see a darkness in you, and in that darkness eyes staring back at me: brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever.” — Arya realized that the “blue eyes” of the prophecy could very well be that of the Night King. She dashes off and we don’t see her again until the Night King is preparing to draw his weapon to kill Bran. Arya leaps out of nowhere, and while the Night King appears to stop her, his hand at her throat, things don’t quite work out that way. Arya drops her blade, catches it in the opposite hand and drives it right into the Night King, ending him.

That cool trick with the weapon? Fans can’t get enough of it and it’s spawned the latest greatest internet “challenge”: The “Arya Challenge”. Fans have taken to social media to post videos of themselves imitating Arya’s epic moves and, we’ve got to admit, some of them are pretty clever. Want to see how people are handling the “Arya Challenge”? Read on for some of our favorites.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

