TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Outraged Arya Is Being Called a Mary Sue

The term ‘Mary Sue’ dates back decades, with its most recent use often being to describe […]

By

The term “Mary Sue” dates back decades, with its most recent use often being to describe characters who are unrealistically heroic, overly capable, and lacking in any real flaws. Characters like Luke Skywalker and Batman are often considered such examples, often referred to as “Gary Stu,” in that they serve as wish-fulfillment on the part of the writer as opposed to being fully realized, flawed, or complicated characters. During this week’s eventful episode of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark pulled off an impressive maneuver, reminding audiences of the journey she has made over the series from the character we were first introduced to.

Some viewers weren’t anticipating such a moment, resulting in the knee-jerk reaction of calling her a Mary Sue. From the earliest episodes of the series, Arya expressed her interest in becoming a warrior instead of following the expected gender roles of a royal family, which led her down a path of sword training, fending off attackers, and ultimately becoming a deadly, stealthy assassin. Given that virtually every step in Arya’s journey over the course of eight seasons has been towards becoming an expert killer, with even much of the episode putting those combat skills on display, fans didn’t take too kindly to seeing viewers refer to her as a Mary Sue and discrediting all of her accomplishments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Arya Stark being called a Mary Sue.

Maybe You Missed Something

Revealing Sexism

Behold!

Some Facts

Time for a Chat

Maybe You’re Confused

Delusional

Real Meaning

Really Bizarre

Admit It

Tagged:
,

Related Posts