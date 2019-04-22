‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Cringing at the Awkward Jon & Dany Scene

WARNING: Light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the episode.
Fans have known for nearly two years that Jon Snow was a Targaryen and had a rightful claim to the throne of Westeros. It wasn’t until last week, however, that Jon found out his true lineage. Now, Daenerys finally found out about Jon’s real identity and…well, it was about as awkward as you’d think.
Twitter instantly lit up with fans buzzing about the cringe-worthy scene, keeping scrolling to see what they’re saying about it…
Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.
Ha…
dany coming down to the crypts and finding out jon is her brother’s son #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bCchxV6pBH— steph | GoT SPOILERS (@joIIysteph) April 22, 2019
FIRE!
Jon: My name, My Real name is Aegon Targaryen— Tony Stark 🐺 (@_Lone_Ranger21) April 22, 2019
Dany: Who told you?
Jon: Bran
*Next episode*#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LTQzxi0hwM
Crushed Dreams
Live footage of me watching Dany‘s dream get crushed #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jbIA4tBWAf— jojo (@BROCKSQUADD) April 22, 2019
Excuse Me
Jon: “my name is Aegon, and I’m your nephew.”— rebekah. (@djreebs) April 22, 2019
Dany: #GameofThrones #ForTheThrone #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/rPFyZohA3N
That Ish Hurted
Aegon: “It’s true Dany, I know it is”— the.blogging.jedi (@_forcesensitive) April 22, 2019
Dany:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8VAPYB3Hbl
Keeping Up With The Targaryens
Dany finding out she’s been screwing her nephew #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Sy7lisw8ux— 🌚🌝 (@originalgenome) April 22, 2019
NVM!
Dany: Who’s that? Do you really wanna know?#GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/YoOLz5u170— Elaine Brown ♉︎♊︎ (@foolishelena) April 22, 2019
Jon Swanson
Jon with Dany now that he knows they’re related#DemThrones #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dfX6LBq3xf— Nicole (@RandomlyGeeky1) April 22, 2019
Tantrum
Dany after Jon revealing his origin: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2muLxJtQDU— Ros (@rosetrn9) April 22, 2019
Meltdown
Dany when she found out that Jon is actually Aegon Targaryen and that she lost her claim to the throne #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7LkzE04KfA— Mike Mugavero🏆🥇 (@mi_mug11) April 22, 2019