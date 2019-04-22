‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Cringing at the Awkward Jon & Dany Scene

WARNING: Light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the episode.

Fans have known for nearly two years that Jon Snow was a Targaryen and had a rightful claim to the throne of Westeros. It wasn’t until last week, however, that Jon found out his true lineage. Now, Daenerys finally found out about Jon’s real identity and…well, it was about as awkward as you’d think.

Twitter instantly lit up with fans buzzing about the cringe-worthy scene, keeping scrolling to see what they’re saying about it…

Ha…

dany coming down to the crypts and finding out jon is her brother’s son #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bCchxV6pBH — steph | GoT SPOILERS (@joIIysteph) April 22, 2019

FIRE!

Jon: My name, My Real name is Aegon Targaryen



Dany: Who told you?



Jon: Bran



*Next episode*#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LTQzxi0hwM — Tony Stark 🐺 (@_Lone_Ranger21) April 22, 2019

Crushed Dreams

Live footage of me watching Dany‘s dream get crushed #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jbIA4tBWAf — jojo (@BROCKSQUADD) April 22, 2019

Excuse Me

That Ish Hurted

Keeping Up With The Targaryens

NVM!

Jon Swanson

Tantrum

Meltdown