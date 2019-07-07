Game of Thrones Showrunners Rise to Top of Search Results For Bad Writers After Reddit Campaign

The final season of Game of Thrones proved controversial as many fans felt like it didn’t live up to the promise of the series. Some of those fans are bent on making life miserable for writers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff as retribution for the disappointing ending to the beloved series. One such effort put forth by Reddit fans has proven successful.

On May 6th, following the airing of the episode “The Last of the Starks,” a Reddit user in the /r/FreeFolk subreddit created a post titled “Bad Writers. Upvote this post so its the first result when you google ‘Bad writers.’” The post contains nothing but a photo of Weiss and Benioff.

The plan was successful. Searching for “bad writers” on Google shows that Reddit post on the first page and the included photograph as the second image search result. Websites reporting on this Reddit post have it pushed down in the main search results, but also added additional photos of Weiss and Benioff to the image search.

The title of the Reddit post makes the contrived nature of Weiss and Benioff’s rise in the results obvious. However, anyone searching Google images exclusively may never know that Weiss and Benioff’s appearance in the search isn’t natural but the result of an orchestrated campaign against them.

This isn’t the first instance of some fans taking action against Weiss and Benioff. Some have gone to extreme measures in trying to see the entire final season of Game of Thrones remade with a different team of writers. Others are trying to keep Weiss and Benioff away from the Star Wars franchise.

For his part, A Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has backed Weiss and Benioff’s adaptation all the way through to the end. “I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget,” Martin wrote in a blog post following the finale. “They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them. And of course the butterfly effect will be at work as well; those of you who follow this Not A Blog will know that I’ve been talking about that since season one. There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books… so if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns… of a sort…”

