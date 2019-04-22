‘Game of Thrones’: Does Daenerys Find Out About Jon Snow’s True Parentage?

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and last week's season premiere led to a revelation that was a long time coming: Jon Snow finally found out his true parentage. Rather than being the bastard son of Ned Stark, Jon officially knows that he is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, making him the true heir to the Iron Throne. Of course, this poses a problem for Jon and his new paramour, Daenerys Targaryen, who believes she is the rightful heir to the Seven Kingdoms. Fans have been eager to find out how Dany will react to the news that her lover not only has the stronger claim to the throne, but is also her nephew.

So, did Dany find out the truth this week? This answer is a resounding yes.

Jon confessed his findings to Dany by explaining that her brother Rhaegar was in love with Lyanna, and that Jon was in fact a Targaryen.

"A secret no one in the world knew except your brother and your best friend. Doesn't seem strange to you?," she questioned. Jon made it clear that he knows it's true, and Dany acknowledged that he could have claim to the Throne. This was especially difficult to watch unfold considering Dany admitted to Sansa Stark earlier in the episode that she loved Jon and she was in the North for him.

However, Dany didn't have much time to process the news as the episode ended with the ringing of the war bells. That means the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell is upon us. Dany and Jon will have to put their differences aside and deal with the bigger problem at hand: the Night King and his army of the dead.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) revealed that his character probably wishes he didn't know the truth. "If Jon could go back in time and say: 'Whatever you're about to say, don't tell me,' he would. He'd happily be in ignorance."

