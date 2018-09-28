Sophie Turner Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Will Divide Fans

In true Game of Thrones fashion, the series finale is set to cause controversy among the fanbase, according to star Sophie Turner. The actress thinks that fans will either be incredibly fulfilled with the finale or left wanting something much more.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Turner shared with IGN. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

The actress herself is among those who are seemingly disappointed by the finale, not with the narrative direction the show took, but by having to say goodbye to her character, the cast, and the crew. However, the massive amount of time she previously dedicated to the immense project has opened up time in her schedule to allow her to pursue new endeavors.

“Every year I would kind of plan out six, seven, eight months of my time to be like, I dedicated that towards X-Men or towards Game of Thrones and now I have all this sort of freed up time to do kind of different projects that would normally shoot over the time that either X-Men or Game of Thrones would shoot,” the actress noted. “It’s really exciting. I see a lot of opportunities and getting a ton more scripts, which is just like fueling my passion so I’m excited but, of course, it’s hard to say goodbye. Especially to Game of Thrones. I’ve been on it for nearly a decade but it’s definitely difficult.”

Turner has played Sansa Stark on the series, one of the more divisive characters on the series. While she started from a place of entitlement and allied herself with horrible people, she’s also been the victim of some of the most brutal physical and emotional abuse depicted in the series. In the more recent episodes, she’s finally in a place to take back her agency and take what she wants by any means necessary.

“She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for,” the actress admitted of the final season. “Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show.”

The final season of Game of Thrones doesn’t have a release date but is rumored to debut the first half of 2019.

[H/T IGN]