Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Leaks Online

The final season of Game of Thrones is now upon us, and many fans are wondering whether their favorite characters will survive the battle against the Night King or be fodder for the Army of the Dead in their march on Winterfell. While the rest of us have to wait, a few lucky fans have already had the chance to watch the series.

The episode has leaked for a few people, and Game of Thrones fans are freaking out. It’s supposed to be one of the biggest episodes of the entire series, one of the most epic battles we’ve seen yet, and the results have already been passed around online via Reddit.

Warning: Minor spoilers for the third episode of Game of Thrones are below.

The Night King and the Army of the Dead have marched on Winterfell, and there will be a lot of casualties. We still don’t know the extent of the deaths, but some of these leaked images show that a few fan favorite characters will not make it out alive.

Some people might want to downplay these spoilers, but the images are hard to ignore. These are definitely new photos from the latest episode of Game of Thrones, and it’s sure to be an epic occasion with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen set to play major roles in the fight.

Expect to see a lot of major events take place in the episode, including an epic battle against the White Walkers and possibly the deaths of some major characters. But there is still hope, because the series will continue for another three episodes after this.

Will our heroes prevail, or will the dead end up on top? And what the heck is going on with Cersei Lannister, who pledged to send her armies up north to aid in the fight against the Night King?

It looks like there’s another epic battle on the horizon as Game of Thrones continues its final season on HBO TV.

