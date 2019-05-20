Game of Thrones Fans Are Excited to Cancel Their HBO Subscriptions

Spoilers up ahead for the Game of Thrones! Bran Stark is the King of Westeros and things appear to have settled down in the war-torn country and now, fans are chomping at the bit to shed their HBO subscriptions. With Games of Thrones serving at one of the last pieces of event programming on television, a growing contingent online have already decided to pull the plug on the premium cable network.

Not helping out the cause is a now-viral petition begging HBO to redo the entire eighth season. The Change.org offering has since amassed over one million signatures.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition reads. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

Please Don’t Go

My favorite part of tonight’s #GameofThrones was the 5 minute trailer before the episode for HBO’s new shows, all of which are titled, “SWEET JESUS, PLEASE DON’T CANCEL YOUR ACCOUNT.” — waitwait (@waitwait) May 20, 2019

DM Tips

The Game of Thrones finale was actually better than I expected. Can’t believe the biggest show of our generation is over…



Completely unrelated – does anyone know how to cancel an HBO subscription? Asking for a friend. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 20, 2019

Can’t Wait

I can’t wait to cancel my HBO subscription. — “Uncle…please sit.” (@lynjaimeee) May 19, 2019

My Watch Has Ended

We Have Other Cool Shows!!!

I love how HBO added in a bunch of ads for their other shows at the GoT finale like PLEASE DON’T CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION WE HAVE OTHER COOL SHOWS pic.twitter.com/LMc6yLIUFh — Madison (@madisonofa) May 20, 2019

Arrivederci

Me on my way to cancel my HBO subscription forever after the mess they called the “Game Of Thrones Finale” #Got pic.twitter.com/Qh7akg3356 — Mother Of Dragons 🐉 (@GameOfMinaj) May 20, 2019

The Crossover We Deserve