‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Jason Momoa Shaving Off His Iconic Beard

Jason Momoa is beloved by fans for a variety of reasons, including his take on Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, bringing Arthur Curry to life in Aquaman, and just for being a delightful human being. There are also many fans of his trademark beard, but those fans had to say goodbye to the look after Momoa shaved it off. Thing is, he did it for a good cause, so most of the internet is doing okay with it, but some are still trying to deal with the loss, and are taking to social media to share their reactions and responses.

Momoa explained why he shaved the beard on YouTube, writing “Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic.”

As he was shaving Momoa went into greater detail about the purpose of shaving, saying “Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness. The plastics are killing our planet, and I think I have a solution. I don’t wanna bitch about it. There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet. As long as we recycle.”

“I’m on a quest. My journey,” Momoa said. “I got something new that I want to show you. Still alkaline sparkling spring water,” he says before taking a sip. “Still water, but I feel good about it, so I’m gonna recycle this and know that we can recycle it. It can be a can in 60 days. The rest of its life.”

That’s a really awesome cause, and you can check out all the reactions his words and actions are getting in the next slides!

Because You Can’t Recycle

We’re starting off with one of my favorite responses, which comes from @sansaasnark. The tweet derides people for not knowing how to recycle, thus giving us two problems to now deal with in the form of a dying planet and Jason Momoa’s beard.

jason momoa shaved off his beard because you fucks don’t know how to recycle and keep the planet clean. can’t believe i have to deal with a dying planet and now jason without a beard — capsicle (@sansaasnark) April 18, 2019

“jason momoa shaved off his beard because you fucks don’t know how to recycle and keep the planet clean. can’t believe i have to deal with a dying planet and now jason without a beard”

Totally Cool With It

The next response is very much a cup half full approach, as @Anniekin85 has no problem with Momoa shaving the beard. In fact, now it just eliminates one more obstacle in any Momoa fantasy.

I’m totally supportive of Jason Momoa shaving his beard.



Simply because now my sexual fantasies of him won’t involve me being like “whoa… first things first, when did you last wash your beard?”



My fantasies are going to be so much more streamlined now. pic.twitter.com/qV7Ex5yaF7 — Annie Kinsley (@Anniekin85) April 18, 2019

“I’m totally supportive of Jason Momoa shaving his beard.

Simply because now my sexual fantasies of him won’t involve me being like “whoa… first things first, when did you last wash your beard?”

My fantasies are going to be so much more streamlined now. “

Either Way

Some, like @Colyrainbows, don’t mind either way, as Momoa looks just as good clean shaven.

Jason momoa looks good with or without a beard — Coly (@Colyrainbows) April 18, 2019

“Jason momoa looks good with or without a beard”

Why Did You Punish Us?

Not everyone is taking the news as well, including @_jessemanuel_, who channeled Ross from Friends to get the point across.

But why did Jason Momoa have to punish the rest of us?? 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/TW6ulqHbZb — Jesse Manuel Quiles (@_jessemanuel_) April 18, 2019

“But why did Jason Momoa have to punish the rest of us?? ?? “

In Loving Memory

Other fans like @hannahxtait decided to show some appreciation for the epic beard with some photos.

in loving memory of jason momoa’s beard pic.twitter.com/wymAHzCvjE — 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 🌻 (@hannahxtait) April 18, 2019

“in loving memory of jason momoa’s beard “

A Different Breed

Some fans, like @J_adorevonny, could care less, as Momoa is just as good looking as ever either way.

Beard completely gone and Jason Momoa is still as fine as ever. He’s a different breed. — Curve Gotti (@J_adorevonny) April 18, 2019

“Beard completely gone and Jason Momoa is still as fine as ever. He’s a different breed. “

Proof

Others are not sold on the clean-shaven look, like @JessicaaKeyserr, who is mourning the loss.

jason momoa shaved his beard….excuse me while i go mourn the loss of such a magnificent thing. he is proof that everyone looks better with a beard, yikkkkkes pic.twitter.com/lJzoQntCJ9 — keyser roll ☾ (@JessicaaKeyserr) April 18, 2019

“jason momoa shaved his beard….excuse me while i go mourn the loss of such a magnificent thing. he is proof that everyone looks better with a beard, yikkkkkes “

Legendary

Here’s the thing. If you are going to shave off your trademark beard, you should make it epic, and @Broad1993 thinks Momoa did it in legendary fashion.

Jason Momoa shaved his beard…but it was so legendary. pic.twitter.com/rUgx1R0K4P — Alex Broad (@Broad1993) April 18, 2019

“Jason Momoa shaved his beard…but it was so legendary.”

Respect Our Privacy

Twitter users like @NerdAboutTown aren’t taking the news very well though, and just need some time and space to deal with this new event.

Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard.



I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx pic.twitter.com/3VHs6rxmKc — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) April 18, 2019

“I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx “

Goodbye Drogo

Other fans like @regpostrero are okay with the beard saying goodbye, mostly because Momoa is doing it for a great cause.

“Good bye, Drogo,” Jason Momoa exclaimed while he shaved his beard off for a cause that is to help save and clean mother earth. Such a wonderful, wonderful human being 🌏💖 pic.twitter.com/gFbqsuPySY — Eufemiah (@regpostrero) April 18, 2019

“Good bye, Drogo,” Jason Momoa exclaimed while he shaved his beard off for a cause that is to help save and clean mother earth. Such a wonderful, wonderful human being ?? “