‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Threatening to Riot if Ghost Dies or Doesn’t Return

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered last week, and fans of the hit series were thrilled […]

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered last week, and fans of the hit series were thrilled to see of their beloved characters back in Westeros. However, one fan favorite has been noticeably absent from the series for quite some time, and fans are sick of it. Ghost, the direwolf belonging to Jon Snow, is only one of two left living in the series, but fans haven’t actually seen him onscreen since the season six episode “The Red Woman.”

Nymeria, Arya’s dire wolf, was seen in the season seven episode “Stormborn,” but that was the last any of the Stark’s loyal and furry companions were shown onscreen. Considering Ghost was a major part of the earlier seasons, appearing in a total of 20 episodes, it’s understandable that fans would want to see the pup back again.

While some fans are threatening to riot over the absence of Ghost, others are worried he’ll be brought back only to be killed. That was the sad case for Shaggy Dog, Rickon Stark’s direwolf, who was MIA for three years until his severed head was presented to the Boltons by the Umbers before the Battle of the Bastards.

The newest episode of Game of Thrones airs on HBO TV tonight at 9pm EST, so here’s a fun assortment of riot threats from Ghost-loving fans to enjoy until then…

Tonight or bust!

Or how about any of Season 8?

At least tell us something!

We desperately need a Jon reunion…

…And a Nymeria reunion.

ASAP!

Seriously.

He better be safe, too.

Or else we riot!

We love you, Ghost!

