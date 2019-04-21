‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Threatening to Riot if Ghost Dies or Doesn’t Return

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered last week, and fans of the hit series were thrilled to see of their beloved characters back in Westeros. However, one fan favorite has been noticeably absent from the series for quite some time, and fans are sick of it. Ghost, the direwolf belonging to Jon Snow, is only one of two left living in the series, but fans haven’t actually seen him onscreen since the season six episode “The Red Woman.”

Nymeria, Arya’s dire wolf, was seen in the season seven episode “Stormborn,” but that was the last any of the Stark’s loyal and furry companions were shown onscreen. Considering Ghost was a major part of the earlier seasons, appearing in a total of 20 episodes, it’s understandable that fans would want to see the pup back again.

While some fans are threatening to riot over the absence of Ghost, others are worried he’ll be brought back only to be killed. That was the sad case for Shaggy Dog, Rickon Stark’s direwolf, who was MIA for three years until his severed head was presented to the Boltons by the Umbers before the Battle of the Bastards.

The newest episode of Game of Thrones airs on HBO TV tonight at 9pm EST, so here’s a fun assortment of riot threats from Ghost-loving fans to enjoy until then…

Tonight or bust!

Hey! Y’all at #GameofThrones studio, if I ain’t seeing Ghost next episode, there’s gonna be riots in these streets! I just wanna see Ghost 😭#GameofThronesSeason8 #ForTheThrone #Ghost #JonSnow — Ademola Kunmi (@introvert_olo) April 15, 2019

Or how about any of Season 8?

Yo if Ghost doesn’t make an appearance this season I will riot #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/aPqP5Mofcj — LovelyRaindrops (@RaindropsLovely) April 14, 2019

At least tell us something!

#GameofThrones If we don’t find out what happens to Ghost there will be a riot. — Amanda Beth (The Book Of Amanda) (@MsBlueLipstick) April 15, 2019

We desperately need a Jon reunion…

If we dont see more of Ghost and Jon together this season I swear I’ll riot #GameofThrones #JonSnow #ghost — Josh (@Josh_Chambers_) April 15, 2019

…And a Nymeria reunion.

Nobody:



Everybody and Me: all I want to know is WHERE THE FU@K IS GHOST. I swear if he’s not leading an army of Direwolves with Nymeria being dropped off by the God damn Eagles from LOTR. We will riot. #GameofThrones — Charlie Rodriguez (@theOtherCharles) April 20, 2019

ASAP!

If we don’t see Ghost in episode 2 on Sunday, we riot @GameOfThrones — Uncle Dubbz (@The_Dubberman) April 19, 2019

Seriously.

If Ghost doesn’t make an appearance in #GameOfThrones tonight i’m going to riot. — Kile (@SolarProphet_) April 21, 2019

He better be safe, too.

If next time we see Ghost he dies, we riot. #GameofThrones — MüşkülMan of House Stark 🐺 (@yinemimuskul) April 16, 2019

Or else we riot!

I’m not sure if I can handle another dragon getting it. That first one was the hardest death on the show… except maybe the wolves. If Ghost dies, I riot. — Elizabeth Clevesy (@Cleversea23) April 14, 2019

We love you, Ghost!

If ghost dies we riot!! pic.twitter.com/NXEwr8C9AH — Niqua (@NoSabesNada2348) April 20, 2019

