Game of Thrones Fans Shocked at Outrage Over Golden Globes Snub of Final Season That Was Hated and Criticized

Game of Thrones earned a single Golden Globes nomination for its final season. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama. Fans were shocked by the single nomination, which stands in stark contrast to the season’s record-setting 32 Emmy Awards nominations. The show is most notably absent from the Best Television Series — Drama category, a category It’s been nominated in five times before but has never won.

The reaction to this “snub” is proving as polarizing as the season itself. While some fans are outraged by Game of Thrones‘ lack of accolades, others are more shocked that the same fandom that decried the show’s final season are shocked that critics aren’t giving it awards recognition.

We’ve collected some of their reactions from fans who are baffled by the outrage on social media here. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

You’re Right

Game of Thrones fans: the last season was trash

Golden Globes: You’re right

Game of Thrones fans: How dare you snub GoT? — maybe: elizabeth (@triggleepuff) December 9, 2019

Staring at camera

So, only 1 Golden Globe nom for #GameofThrones, and it was for Kit Harrington’s acting.

It’s almost as though people think the final season wasn’t that great.

…

/stares at camera — Vineyard Dawg (@vineyarddawg) December 9, 2019

Not a snub

This is not a snub. The final season of #GameOfThrones well earned this disrespect. It’s not even disrespect. The punishment fits the crime. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/lomLeISWok — Alecia Smith (@the_a_bomb94) December 9, 2019

Emilia got snubbed

yall saying game of thrones was snubbed at the golden globes but we all saw how shitty that ending was. the only one snubbed was emilia clarke and thats it. pic.twitter.com/T5Zx8HnfrJ — robb stark defense squad (@vintagestarks) December 9, 2019

I’m just like

Game of Thrones fans bitched all year about how bad the last season was and now are complaining that it got snubbed at the Golden Globes and I’m just like pic.twitter.com/lljYcXCqav — R33D (@iReedifer) December 9, 2019

But also

Game of Thrones Fans: The last season was awful.



Also Game of Thrones Fans: They were snubbed by Golden Globes! — Pats A’ Tweetin (@PatsATweetin) December 9, 2019

Uh…

GAME OF THRONES fans: You suck, season eight! Die! Remake! Petition! Nyah!



Also GAME OF THRONES fans: Nyah! The Golden Globes snubbed Thrones! FU Hollywood Foreign Press! Nyah!



Me, huge GAME OF THRONES fan: pic.twitter.com/35bVBBql6m — Andy Morgan (@andyatthemovies) December 9, 2019

You know the truth

this last season of game of thrones did not deserve a golden globes nom and y’all know that — ydam 𖤍 (@e1scorcho) December 9, 2019

But they were so offended