‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season: Episode 2 Preview Promises a Clash of Queens

The new season of Game of Thrones has kicked off in earnest, setting the stage for the final battle against the Night King — and the final battle for the Iron Throne. But there’s still a lot more to come, as the White Walkers have yet to arrive in Winterfell.

The preview for next week’s episode promises a lot of confrontations before the characters clash with the army of the undead. Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen go head to head, Grey Worm might wish his last goodbye, and Jaime Lannister might finally face retribution for his crimes as the Kingslayer. Watch the preview in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final season of Game of Thrones seems to be accelerating at an insane pace, and we don’t expect any reprieve until the credits roll on the last episode.

After this latest episode, fans might be worried about the strongest women of the series, who should be allies, actually becoming enemies due to the course of events that have taken place. Sansa and Arya Stark are clearly devoted to Winterfell, and Daenerys Targaryen wants to take the Iron Throne. And now we see Sansa and Dany exchanging words over their loyalties, all before the Night King invades.

Sansa actress Sophie Turner teased these developments taking place, saying that her conflict with Daenerys could hurt the Seven Kingdoms.

“[Sansa’s] relationship with Jon is struggling because he’s so clearly in love with Daenerys and believes in her completely,” Turner said to Entertainment Weekly. “Sansa thinks she’s power-hungry and not the rightful queen. There’s a huge amount of fighting between Sansa and Jon.”

Arya, of course, has her sister’s back. She might be enamoured with the dragons and happy that she’s finally reunited with her brother Jon Snow, but when it comes to the ruler of Westeros, actress Maisie Williams knows who is the most capable.

“Sansa Stark. I think Sansa is just the most incredible character and I think she’s learned so much. And I think the world would be a better place with Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne,” Williams told Variety at a premiere event.

We’ll see who wins when Game of Thrones‘ second episode airs next Sunday on HBO TV.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!