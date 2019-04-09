‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Will Spend a Lot of Time on Jon and Dany’s Relationship

At the end of Game of Thrones Season 7, the ever-popular HBO series made good on an age-old fan conspiracy by confirming that Jon Snow was most definitely the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, giving him a right to sit on the Iron Throne. This also meant that he was Daenerys Targaryen’s nephew, which would have been totally normal, aside from the fact that Jon and Dany were literally getting into bed together when the reveal was made to the viewers. While this relationship is a bit too taboo in the eyes of the audience, Jon and Dany are still innocent in their actions since they have no idea they’re related. Well, at least for the time being.

The final season of the show is kicking off this weekend and, as many fans are expecting, a good chunk of these last six episodes will focus on the budding relationship between Jon and Dany. These two have built a love story, despite having an equal claim to the throne. What happens when the time finally comes to decide who should sit upon it? How will they react when they learn of Jon’s heritage?

Those questions will surely be answered at some point this season. During a recent interview with EW, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were asked about what they were looking forward to in Season 8, and they confirmed that the budding love story between Dany and Jon would have plenty of screen time.

“Jon and Dany are obviously together-together now,” Weiss said. “We didn’t have much time, or any time, to explore that relationship as a real relationship in the seventh season. It came to fruition at the end. It was a lot of fun to write them meeting each other, and now there’s a new kind of relationship between them. And here they’re together from the beginning.”

As we saw in the Season 7 finale, Bran and Sam know the truth about Jon’s parents, so it stands to reason that they would tell him sooner rather than later. Who knows what will happen when he finally finds out.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14th.

