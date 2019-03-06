‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Trailer Released

While the first teaser for the final season of Game of Thrones shared no actual footage from the new episodes, simply the Stark children approaching their father’s final resting place, a new trailer offers our first look at what’s actually ahead.

There still aren’t a ton of details available about the new season itself, but one of the Game of Thrones directors teased that there would be plenty for everyone to watch when they arrived.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure,” director David Nutter said during an AMA on Reddit. “I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends. “I think that [the showrunners] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

The other clue we’ve got about the final season is that it will be completely devastating for fans of the show. Star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, revealed that the last stretch of episodes were written specifically to break everyone down.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Kit Harington, said in a previous interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

