Game of Thrones Fans React to Westeros’ New Ruler

Game of Thrones has come to an end after eight seasons, and it seems fans have a lot to unpack in its wake. Tonight, the hit HBO show aired its finale episode, and it was there a few startling reveals were made.

For one, it seems like Westeros has a new ruler, and fans seem to be split about where the country will head next.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers for Game of Thrones below! Read at your own risk:

Tonight, Game of Thrones finally answered some of its biggest questions. One of those had to do with who would rule on the Iron Throne, and the answer is a loaded one. It turns out no one gets to sit on the seat for good as it does get destroyed, but a ruler of Westeros is still crowned in Bran Stark.dddddd

Yes, that’s right. The youngest living Stark is tasked with leading Westeros after a several surprising betrayals are made public. After Daenerys begins falling into madness, Tyrion and Jon are left horrified by their leader. It doesn’t take long before their shock comes to a head, and Jon is forced to kill Dany in a bid to save the country and his family.

However, this murder does not open up Jon to take the throne. Despite his newly discovered Targaryen roots, Jon isn’t voted into power by the council formed in the wake of Dany’s death. Thanks to Tyrion and Sansa, Jon is simply banished to the Wall to restart the Nights Watch, and the new leaders decide to vote Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven into power.

As you can see in the slides below, fans have mixed feelings about Bran being lifted up as the King of Westeros. Over the seasons, Dany did gain a massive following who championed her, but the Targaryen lost so many of those fans this season when her crazed ambitions came to light. The same could be said for Jon given his blood right as well as Gendry Baratheon, but those statuses became unimportant in the face of Westeros’ revolution. It would also be understating things to say Sansa Stark was a popular vote to become queen, but the heroine wasn’t left without position; The lady is set to return to Winterfell and lead the North much like her father Ned did years ago.

So, how do you feel about Westeros and its new leader?

Bold Take

We came all this way for useless #BranStark to be the new King of Westeros? Let the log show I am displeased — Sean Montiel (@SeanMMontiel) May 20, 2019

True Or…?

In S1E1, Jaime Lannister pushes Bran Stark out of a window. This is subtle foreshadowing by David Benioff and Dan Weiss for S8E5, where eight seasons of Jaime’s character development are similarly thrown out the window. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OJjjxBaeY3 — Magnifico (@TheKingIsh_) May 13, 2019

Lives For The Applause

Doesn’t tell anyone the future and let’s everyone die just so they don’t veer off the path to making you King. Slow clap Bran. #GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/fGyEB6KOx5 — Peter Klein (@SqueakyP1) May 20, 2019

The Truth

Whether you like it or not, this is how it ends. All hail King Bran. #GameofThrones #GameofThronesSeason8 #BranStark pic.twitter.com/eGjcqrkKj1 — Aegon Stargaryen (@WeDoNotKneel) May 15, 2019

Gotta’ Go Fast

Bran Stark on his way to Kingslanding knowing he would become King #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NCd2rWghZf — Canlamara (@AlchemystThe) May 20, 2019

A New Ruler Appears

Bran Stark is the new king of the Six Kingdoms and I’m like…#GameofThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/FVNo4Sjv25 — Isa Villegas (@isaellevd) May 20, 2019

Yes, Really

8 fucking seasons to watch bran Stark become king of now the 6 kingdoms… #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/apUwCnGhNq — saulflurry01 (@saulflurry01) May 20, 2019

Bran Did That

The Tears Are Thick

So Dany had to lose his brother, son, father ,close friend and two dragons



Only for y’all to make bran stark “King”



My watch has ended sadly 😥#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/zOfQErEeXx — Tofunmieee (@tz_tofex) May 20, 2019

We… Forgot?