Game of Thrones Finale Script Reveals Why Drogon Burned the Throne

If you were one of the many people that thought Drogon turning away from Jon Snow and burning the Iron Throne after watching Daenerys die in the series finale of Game of Thrones, you’ll probably think even less about the moment now. After being nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for the writing of the finale, HBO released the full script for the episode online for all to read. Somehow, some way, the scene of the throne melting is even worse on the page than it was on the screen.

Drogon was eternally faithful to Daenerys for the entirety of his life, and it was proven time and time again that he’d do anything to protect her. So while it seemed absurd for Drogon not to kill Jon and burn the Iron Throne instead, there was a notion amongst fans that there was at least a deeper meaning to it. The ever-intelligent dragon noticed that the throne was the subject of his mother’s desires, and that it was the sole cause of her downfall, so he decided to destroy it and rid the world of its evil. However, the script makes it clear that this isn’t the case at all.

According to the script, the Iron Throne was simply a “dumb bystander” in Drogon’s way as he lashed out at the world around him in anger. It specifically states that he chose not to kill Jon, though no reason is given, and that Drogon wants to “burn the world.”

“We look over Jon’s shoulder as the fire sweeps toward the throne — not the target of Drogon’s wrath, just a dumb bystander caught up in the conflagration.”

Another major misstep in this section of the script comes at the very end of the screenshot above, where producers/writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss seem to answer an audience question for them in the script itself, despite it never being asked by the characters in the show.

“Who will sit on the Iron Throne? No one.”

That’s in the script, almost as a big middle finger to the fans that have been begging for the answer to that very question since the show began in 2011.

Game of Thrones had a wonderful, record-breaking run throughout its eight seasons on HBO, but the ending continues to be nothing more than a mess.

