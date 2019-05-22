Game of Thrones Actor Gwendoline Christie Predicted the Ending Years Ago

After eight seasons, Game of Thrones finally came to an end on Sunday night and whether you loved it or hated it, Bran Stark ended up taking the crown and ruling the Seven, er, Six Kingdoms of Westeros. Bran was certainly an unexpected choice, however, one person close to the show predicted it a while back. Two years ago, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) was interviewed alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) by Mario Lopez, and they were asked who they thought would win the big game. Extra TV recently posted the video of Christie guessing Bran, and she shared it.

“But don’t you think it’s gonna be someone out of left field?,” she asked. “What we know about the show is it constantly surprises you, so I’m wondering if it might be Bran.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reactions from Lopez and Coster-Waldau are both hilarious in retrospect, because they clearly thought she was wrong.

“Huh,” Lopez replied. The fact that Bran was completely missing from season five gave Lopez pause.

“The Three-Eyed Raven as the king?,” Coster-Waldau scoffed. “No, it doesn’t make sense.”

“Well, just because we keep seeing the world from his perspective,” Christie added.

Many fans commented to Christie’s tweeted, some reveling in her accurate guess and others praising the choice of King Bran.

“It seems silly but I really like the idea that the 3 eyed raven becomes king. Imagine a king with no selfish impulses or desires and lives only to serve the greater good and has the ability to discern the truth of any conflict and can perhaps one day train a new raven to be king,” @juscallmejjay pointed out.

“Hahahaha Jaime is the stupidest Lannister,” @vinasiahaya joked.

This was gif was probably the best response, though:

While Christie may be done with the HBO series, she does have some movies in the works. You can catch her this year in The Personal History of David Copperfield, and next year in The Friend.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO.