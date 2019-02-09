‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Boss Explains Plans for Spinoff Series

The final season of Game of Thrones is about to air on HBO, but the premium network is already preparing for a spinoff after the series ends.

News of the prequel series is hard to come by, which makes sense given the secretive nature surrounding Game of Thrones. But HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about their plans for the franchise, revealing new details about the spinoff series.

“We’re looking at an early summer shoot date for the pilot and we’re excited,” revealed Bloys. “SJ Clarkson is directing. Everything is moving ahead. We’re excited. No other plans to pick up anything else until we get that one going and then we’ll think about if there’s any other one that we want to make. We really just want to get this one going, get it off to pilot and then we’ll think about other options.”

Bloys addressed the possibility of creating more spinoffs, as they originally explored multiple options before settling on Jane Goldman’s script. But the HBO boss expressed concern for diluting the brand.

“It’s a great world and great IP. We’re going to do the pilot, see how it goes,” Bloys said. “Is it possible we do another one? Maybe. But I don’t want HBO to become a network that airs just Game of Thrones or Game of Thrones prequels. It should be said that Game of Thrones has been an incredible show for us but what we’re doing is a much more diversified slate so that we’re not in a position that we have to get the Game of Thrones franchise up and running or the lights are going out at HBO. That is not the situation and it never has been.

“We’re not going all-in Game of Thrones all the time. I do think it would be crazy not to try the prequel and to see what else is out there because George R.R. Martin has created this incredible universe and there’s a lot of different places you can go. But we want to be careful not to overdo it.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th.