TV Shows

‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Think Staying in The Crypt When The Night King Attacks Is A Dumb Idea

WARNING: Light spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead. If you haven’t seen tonight’s episode yet, […]

By

WARNING: Light spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead. If you haven’t seen tonight’s episode yet, proceed with caution.

With the Night King and his army making their trek down to Winterfell, the armies of the Seven Kingdoms — or whatever fighters are left, that is — start setting up their last stand to protect all of Westeros. One of the pieces of their plan involves relocating the women and children to the crypt underneath Winterfell, where the Northern city stores all of their dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You see, the problem with that is — the Night King’s primary strength is the power to resurrect and control the dead. And that’s something fans instantly caught on with. Noticing that the women and children of Winterfell are likely in more trouble down in the crypts against the Night King than on the surface, fans quickly took to social media to point out the flaws in the plan.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the flawed idea…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Ain’t He?

Inject ME!

Give Us Headless Ned!

Krabsanity

Betting The Benjamins

Slippin’

Just Sayin’

RIP

Gonna Get Real Bad, Real Fast

D’oh!

Tagged:
,

Related Posts