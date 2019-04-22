‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Think Staying in The Crypt When The Night King Attacks Is A Dumb Idea

WARNING: Light spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead. If you haven’t seen tonight’s episode yet, proceed with caution.

With the Night King and his army making their trek down to Winterfell, the armies of the Seven Kingdoms — or whatever fighters are left, that is — start setting up their last stand to protect all of Westeros. One of the pieces of their plan involves relocating the women and children to the crypt underneath Winterfell, where the Northern city stores all of their dead.

You see, the problem with that is — the Night King’s primary strength is the power to resurrect and control the dead. And that’s something fans instantly caught on with. Noticing that the women and children of Winterfell are likely in more trouble down in the crypts against the Night King than on the surface, fans quickly took to social media to point out the flaws in the plan.

Ain’t He?

(the night king is gonna raise every corpse in the crypt, ain’t he) — Doc McCuspins (@such_A_frknlady) April 22, 2019

Inject ME!

Night king rising the dead in the crypt, inject it in my veins — Patricia (@OneEyed_Queen) April 22, 2019

Give Us Headless Ned!

Crazy theory for next episode

So since The Night King can resurrect the dead… who’s to say we won’t get a bunch of the dead from the crypt back to life… like Robb or a headless Ned… idk would be kinda cool.. pic.twitter.com/9VtnZXU1rI — Zach Pope (@popetheking) April 22, 2019

Krabsanity

The Night King is gonna raise all the dead Starks in the crypt?! #GoT pic.twitter.com/QICcYxPJjx — valar marghu-LIT 🔥🗡 (@kay_elle__) April 22, 2019

Betting The Benjamins

Bet $100 the Night King raises the dead in the crypt of Winterfell #GameofThrones — Stevo (@fr3shprinx) April 22, 2019

Slippin’

yo what if the Night King slips through the crypt and raises up dead Starks to join him lol omg — b. (@lawblack_) April 22, 2019

Just Sayin’

GOT keeps saying the crypt is the safest place…the Night king raises the dead #justsaying 🤷 — Brendan Lawson (@bslaws88) April 22, 2019

RIP

Can’t wait for the Night King to turn all of the dead Starks in the crypt into white walkers and use them to slaughter all the women and children hiding underground 🤪 — Brock (@fluharty5) April 22, 2019

Gonna Get Real Bad, Real Fast

they keep talking bout the crypt



watch the night king raise the dead starks up



it might get reeeeeal bad — #BranHive (@pacwaysi) April 22, 2019

D’oh!