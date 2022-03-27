Game of Thrones Tease Has Fans Thinking New House of the Dragon Trailer Is Coming Soon

Plenty of TV fans are still reeling from the controversial final season of Game of Thrones a few years ago, but 2022 might finally be the time to put all of the debate and frustration to rest. The Game of Thrones franchise is returning to HBO for the first time since the flagship series went off the air with the debut of House of the Dragon, a prequel that takes place hundreds of years before Game of Thrones.

Folks have been waiting for the arrival of House of the Dragon for quite a while, and we know that the show will premiere at some point this year. Some, however, are now thinking that we might be seeing some footage from the show on Sunday evening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Saturday, the official Game of Thrones Twitter account tweeted the simple message, “Sleep well.” With the Academy Awards airing on ABC Sunday night, it seems like a prime opportunity to release a trailer for House of the Dragon. The timing of that tweet got fans thinking a trailer is actually imminent.

It didn’t take long for Game of Thrones fans to take to Twitter and share their thoughts about the cryptic message. You can take a look at some of the reactions below.

