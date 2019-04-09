Exclusive: Dark Horse Direct Unveils Final Photos for ‘Game of Thrones’ Ice Dragon and Night King Statue

Winter is coming…and before too long, Dark Horse Direct will be releasing their gnarly Game of Thrones Ice Dragon statue. The toy manufacturer has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the statue’s final product images. Not only that, but we can announce the statue will include two separate Night King figures — one sitting and one standing — that you can pair with the two-foot-tall statue.

To see the massive, premium statue, be sure to click through the gallery below. As of 3/2 p.m. Central, Game of Thrones fans will be able to pre-order the statue through the link found here. Fans can expect the statutes to ship later this Fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full description from Dark Horse Direct can be found below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7753] Game of Thrones: Ice Dragon & Night King Premier Statue

$599.99

Expected to Ship: October-December 2019

Materials: Polyurethane and Resin

Sculptor: Bigshot Toyworks

“It’s finally here. Just ahead of the long-awaited final season of the tales of Westeros, comes the crown jewel of Dark Horse Direct’s initial offerings with the Ice Dragon and The Night King Premier Statue now open for pre-order. Made from polyurethane and resin and sculpted by Bigshot Toyworks, this premier statue has been crafted with the utmost care and dedication to every detail, from the blue flame piece to the rips in the wings. As a bonus, we are including a separate figure of The Night King, standing poised with his deathly spear.

In one of the most awe-evoking moments of HBO’s adaptation of Game of Thrones, The Night King, riding the undead Viserion, brings The Wall at Eastwatch crumbling down in a rain of blue dragon fire, cinder, and ash.

Freshly risen from the icy waters beyond the wall, Dark Horse has captured this unseen moment in all its detail with Viserion’s wings outstretched in ferocity, poised to decimate all that lay in his path. Looming at 24″ tall, make this iconic statue the centerpiece of your collection.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!