Game of Thrones Score Hinted at Alternate Ending for Two Key Characters

From the earliest episodes of Game of Thrones, fans witnessed a romantic, albeit uncomfortable relationship between Jaime and Cersei Lannister, which motivated Jaime’s actions throughout the course of the series. In Season Two, Jaime met Brienne of Tarth and the two quickly butt heads, only for their relationship to evolve into one of the more complex in the entire series. The final season of the series might not have delivered the conclusion to that relationship that all fans wanted, though series composer Ramin Djawadi recently confirmed that he intentionally included audible hints in the series finale that teased a different fate for the characters.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Game of Thrones

Jaime ultimately abandoned Brienne in Winterfell as he returned to Cersei, with the siblings dying while embracing one another, leaving Brienne to rwite the recorded history of Jaime’s accomplishments in the White Book in the series finale. The music that played during this sequence borrowed elements from the song “I Am Hers, She Is Mine,” which is the music that played at Robb Stark’s wedding to Talisa Maegyr.

“It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been,” Djawadi shared with INSIDER. “What they could have become. That’s why I put that in there.”

This isn’t meant to serve as confirmation that in an alternate reality the two ended up together, merely allowed a final opportunity for the composer to confirm the love the two shared.

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to their relationship,” Djawadi explained. “When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the ‘Honor’ theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

Djaawadi’s decision was an active, but subtle choice which some fans quickly picked up on. The composer was shocked that the connection would be drawn so easily.

“I was amazed some people picked up on it,” Djawadi admitted. “I was hoping people would go, ‘Wait a minute, that’s from season two.’ And that was exactly my intent. I thought it would be very appropriate.”

He added, “There were no words spoken, but by putting that in there your imagination goes [into] where this could have gone. I wanted people to have that emotion, and have those thoughts. I’m glad it was picked up.”

