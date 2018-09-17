‘Game of Thrones’ Announces Jon Snow Beer

The world has expressed its love for the characters of Game of Thrones in some pretty interesting ways, and it looks like a new beer might be among them.

Brewery Ommegang has partnered with HBO Licensing and Retail for their newest Game of Thrones-themed beer (via TheFullPint). Called King in the North, the beer draws inspiration from Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and is the fourth and final bear in the company’s Royal Reserve Collection.

Described as “brewed to sustain a leader through a long, dark night, King in the North is a barrel-aged imperial stout.”

“We’ve now arrived at our fourth and final Royal Reserve beer which celebrates Jon Snow with a big, bold, barrel-aged stout for the long cold nights to come,” Jeff Peters, vice president of licensing & retail at HBO, said in a statement. “We expect this one to bring our fans to their feet to toast the King in the North!”

King in the North will be available at Brewery Ommegang and certain retail stores on this year’s Black Friday, November 23rd. The beer will be available both on draft and in 750ml bottles, with the suggested retail price per bottle at $12.99.

The beer will also be featured as part of a gift pack, which includes all four Royal Reserve collection beers and a collectible Game of Thrones glass, all of which is expected to retail for $24.99. The existing beers include Hand of the Queen, a barleywine, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, a sour blonde blend, and Mother of Dragons, a smoked porter and kriek blend.

“There was only one character with whom we could end the Royal Reserve Collection,” Doug Campbell, Brewery Ommegang president, said in a statement. “I don’t think we’re alone in our hopes for Jon Snow. And for those who missed one of the Collection during the year, we’re pleased to offer the opportunity to get all four at once, along with a glass in which to serve them.”

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is expected to debut on HBO in 2019.