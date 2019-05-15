Popular Game of Thrones Theory About Jon Snow Gets Shot Down

In the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” the living made their stand at Winterfell against the Night King’s army of the dead. Jon Snow, for all his heroism, proved ineffective, unable to stop the Night King and pinned down by the dragon the Night King killed and resurrected. In a moment of frustration, Jon shouted at the dragon while inches from its face. At the same time, Jon’s sister, Arya, sneaked into the godswood and slew the Night King.

This has led to some fan theories about what Jon was shouting. Some suggest that he wasn’t shouting at the dragon, but shouting “Go!” to signal Arya that the dragon was distracted and she was clear to sneak into the godswood. But Tim Kimmel, the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones sound editor, says that’s not the case.

“To my knowledge, he’s just yelling,” Kimmel tells Inverse. “He is doing his best to get to the Godswood to protect Bran because he knows the White Walkers and the Night King are headed in that direction and that’s his duty to go over there and protect him. Unfortunately, this ice dragon is in his way. So to my knowledge, he is not aware that Arya is heading over there. He is really just trying to protect himself and he realizes he’s caught in a bind. He’s screaming to try to psych himself up to take this dragon out somehow.

“I’ve seen those theories. I’d done some reading on people’s reactions and I did see that. Personally, I don’t feel that that’s what’s going on. I never asked Benioff or Weiss, the showrunners, if that was the intention, but as far as I know, he’s just yelling, getting ready to fight this thing.”

Kimmel’s explanation makes sense if you consider the rest of the episode. Arya didn’t know that she’d be sneaking into the godswood. That was never part of the plan. It was the Red Woman, Melisandre, who reminded Arya of her destiny to kill those with “blue eyes,” like the Night King and the other White Walker. All the training Arya had done in Braavos to become one of the Faceless Men in the House of Black and White led to that moment, when she bested the ancient threat that was the Night King.

What did you think of this moment in Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

