Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner Reunite at Emmy Awards with a Heartwarming Hug

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are currently in full swing, and one of the many shows nominated is Game of Thrones, which has a record-breaking 32 nominations. Ten of those nominations are for the cast, including Sophie Turner and Kit Harington. The two are currently at an event, and Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter captured a great video of the onscreen siblings/cousins embracing, and it will surely warm your heart.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the moment:

“I’m not crying, you are!,” @Lara___Brasil wrote.

“This is beautiful,” @DUTCHswift replied.

“Ok I’m crying, damn,” @mc8310 added.

Although, this comment definitely takes the cake:

In addition Turner and Harington, tonight’s Game of Thrones nominees also includes Lena Headey, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams. Game of Thrones is also up for Best Drama tonight. Over its eight-season run, the series has received a total of 161 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including eight consecutive Outstanding Drama Series nominations, with 57 total wins. In addition to the Emmys, the series recently scored four Saturn Awards.

After the Emmys are done, there’s still more Game of Thrones content to look forward to. Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the series, is teaming up with the site, Tiltify, in order to raise money SameYou, a charity that helps increase neuro-rehabilitation access after brain injury or stroke. You can read more about the event here.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.