‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Spoiled Ending to His Wife and She Wouldn’t Talk to Him for Days

As the King in the North and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington is privy to spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO. Unfortunately, Harington made the mistake of spilling critical details to the wrong person; his wife.

During an interview with KISS FM in the United Kingdom, Harington said that he revealed spoilers to wife and former co-star Rose Leslie (who played Ygritte of the Wildlings) and was subsequently banished to the dog house.

“I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” Harington said during his appearance. “And she’d asked!”

When asked if the finale of the series satisfied him, the actor played coy in his reaction.

“I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not,” Harington said. “I don’t think it’s about happy or sad, really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”

But for now, the actor is taking some small measure of satisfaction in knowing how it all ends before the rest of the general public.

“It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking,” Harington added.

Other actors have spoken out about spoilers, including Harington’s on-screen sister Sophie Turner. The Sansa Stark actress revealed to W Magazine that she is scared of spilling secrets because she’s already told people.

“Terrified. I’m so bad at keeping secrets,” Turner revealed. “I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

Unfortunately, the people Harington and Turner have told all remain tight lipped, as there have not been any reliable leaks revealing what fans can expect when the final season begins.

It sounds like we’ll all have to wait until the end of Game of Thrones begins on April 14th when it premieres on HBO.

