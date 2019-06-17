Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Wanted a Better Death for Cersei

After seven seasons that were absolutely beloved by both fans and critics, HBO’s Game of Thrones sort of dropped the ball with the recently concluded final installment. While there were certainly some fans who enjoyed these last six episodes, they were largely hated all-around, earning the worst overall reviews of the entire series. A large part of this dislike stems from the writing of the season, particularly in regards to the endings of the show’s most iconic characters.

One such character is Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey. After playing one of the main antagonists throughout the entire Game of Thrones series, Cersei’s end came with a whimper. She was largely absent from the final season, and was buried by a pile of stones underneath the Red Keep, crying into the arms of her brother/lover Jaime Lannister.

This wasn’t the ending that fans thought Cersei deserved, and as it turns out, Headey feels the same way. During an interview with The Guardian, Headey opened up a little bit about her feelings on the last season of Game of Thrones.

“No, listen,” she began, “I invested as a viewer and I have my favorite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet.”

Headey went on to say that, once she does get a chance to chat with Benioff and Weiss, “I will say I wanted a better death.”

“Obviously you dream of your death,” she continued. “You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Headey is right, there was no way the showrunners were going to make everyone happy with this final season. But unfortunately for Game of Thrones, it seems as though almost no one was pleased with how things came to an end.

What did you think of the final season of Game of Thrones? Do you think Cersei had a fitting death? Let us know in the comments!