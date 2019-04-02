Maisie Williams Drops Major ‘Game of Thrones’ “Spoilers” on Jimmy Fallon

The final season of Game of Thrones kicks off later this month, with fans desperate to get any clues they can about what to expect from the culmination of the fantasy series. All secrets will be revealed before the series finale later in May, but the anticipation surrounding the series is so strong that fans keep hoping that the cast or crew makes a mistake and reveals details about the final season. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Maisie Williams played coy about revealing any information about the season, only to reveal a massive “spoiler” that ended up being an April Fool’s prank.

“I have decided to just keep a tight lip on everything, HBO sent out a lot of memos recently about saying nothing. There’s really nothing that I can say, they would absolutely kill me,” Williams began. “During shooting, the final days were really emotional, saying goodbye to all of the cast. When I found out that Arya died in like the second episode…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress then feigned shock at what she had just “accidentally” revealed, causing her to ask the host, “Is this live? We can edit that out? They’re still gonna tweet about it.”

Given that she’s a talented actress, the various gasps from the audience seemed to imply they believed her as she stormed off the stage. When Fallon followed her, they both emerged to proclaim, “April Fool’s!”

Williams might not have been willing to give any insight into what to expect from the character’s future, but she did reveal details about her character’s past, as she explained what she considered to be Arya Stark‘s defining moments in the series.

“There are so many, but in terms of things that have really defined her, I think, number one would be Ned’s beheading in Season One. That was what spiraled her whole arc. And then she was with the Hound for a long time, there’s a line in, maybe Season Three, where she was like, ‘One day I’m going to stick a knife through your eye and out the back of your skull,’ that was a pretty defining moment where you realized how messed up in the head that she had become,” Williams admitted. “In Season Five, I think she threw away her original costume, and I was in that costume for like four years or something, so she threw that into the water and it was a really emotional moment.”

She added, “I guess, last season, she reunited with Sansa again, so that was a pretty big moment. And they both united and killed Littlefinger.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th, which will surely see plenty of exciting reveals for Arya Stark.

What do you think the future holds for Arya? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX, Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!