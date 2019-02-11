‘Game of Thrones’ Original, Unaired Pilot Details Surface

Before Game of Thrones become the phenomenon it is now, it was a troubled pilot production from HBO that needed a lot of work before airing on the network. Much of the first episode was reshot, with a lot of changes being made before the series debuted.

A lot of those details have been kept unwrapped, but a new report from Huffington Post sheds light on the drastic differences between the original version of the series.

The report goes into detail about changes to Catelyn Stark, Joffrey Barratheon, and Cersei Lannister that would have changed the trajectory of the series’ future. Check out the report to get all of the details from that original pilot.

Now, the Game of Thrones stars don’t have to worry about the past, because they’re dealing with the series’ end — and all of the secrets and spoilers that come with the territory.

Sansa actress Sophie Turner addressed the difficulty of keeping quiet about the end of the show, asked by W Magazine if she’s scared to accidentally reveal anything about the finale.

“Terrified,” replied Turner. “I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

Asked if she was drunk during the time of spilling the details, she said the circumstances of her spoilers were more intimate.

“Nope, sober,” she said. “I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

Co-star Kit Harington, who plays her brother cousin Jon Snow Aegon Targaryen, also revealed the spoilers to his wife (and former co-star) Rose Leslie. Unfortunately, the act put him in the dog house for a while.

“I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” Harington told KISS FM in the UK. “And she’d asked!”

Asked if he was satisfied by the finale, Harington refused to go into detail of his reaction for fear of letting those spoilers get out.

“I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not,” Harington said. “I don’t think it’s about happy or sad, really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO on April 14th.