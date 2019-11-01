HBO Releases Statement on Game of Thrones Prequel Not Moving Forward

Earlier this week, news broke that HBO wasn’t moving forward with a Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts, with the network now having officially released a statement about the project. While fans were disappointed to learn the news of the project no longer advancing, the blow was somewhat alleviated when the network confirmed later that afternoon that a new project, House of the Dragon, had been ordered to series. Given how little we knew of that prequel, we’re left to speculate what the series could have explored and what it was about the project that prevented HBO from further developing it.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to move forward to series with the untitled Game of Thrones prequel. We thank Jane Goldman, S.J. Clarkson, and the talented cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication,” the network’s statement read.

Various comments since the series’ cancellation from those connected to the project claim that it wasn’t a case of moving forward with one series over another, as the massive success of Game of Thrones will likely lead to a number of prequels and spinoff series to explore the vast wealth of storytelling in Westeros. Creator of the franchise, George R.R. Martin, took to his blog to address the recent news about both the cancellation and new series.

“As exciting as the series order is, I would be remiss if I did not also mention the bad news,” Martin shared. “HBO also announced that it has decided not to proceed with the other successor show we had in development, the one I kept calling The Long Night (though it was, and remains, officially untitled), the pilot for which was shot in Northern Ireland last spring and summer. Set thousands of years before either Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, and centered on the Starks and the White Walkers, the untitled pilot was written by Jane Goldman, directed by S.J. Clarkson, and starred Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson, and a splendid cast. It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series. Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her.”

Miguel Sapochnik is set to direct the pilot of the new series, in addition to a number of subsequent episodes. Ryan Condal will be writing the series, serving as showrunner alongside Sapochnik.

