‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Working To Cast Two More

News about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel has been trickling in slowly, making fans more eager and excited to learn what is to come in the wide world of Westeros.

Only a few days after announcing that Naomi Watts will lead the new series, HBO continues to drop tidbits of information, sharing that Sheila Atim and Denise Gough are the next hopefuls to be cast in the highly-anticipated prequel series.

That Hashtag Show reports that both Atim and Gough haven’t “officially joined the series”, but they are “said to be in negotiations”.

Sheila Atim is best known for starring in Adam Smethurst’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. She also had a recurring role in the second season of Harlots, portraying Limehouse Nell. Her extensive history in the London theatre scene has earned her awards and accolade that proves she is on the same talent level as the Game of Thrones actors we currently know and love.

Denise Gough is also no stranger to winning awards for her theatre work. In addition to her many stage credits, she has been seen in scores of films and television shows since the early 2000s. Gough has even appeared in multiple films this year, including the Keira Knightley led film, Colette.

While Atim and Gough’s casting may not be set in stone, fans are very excited to see what Naomi Watts is going to bring to the table. We already know she’ll be playing a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret” and considering she’s a two-time Oscar nominee, people have faith that she’ll bring those strong acting chops to the small screen.

The Game of Thrones prequel doesn’t have an official title yet, but author George R. R. Martin has indicated it will be called The Long Night, which would set the series thousands of years before Game of Thrones. HBO denied that this was the official title, but the timeline still seems likely.

We do know, however, that the new show will be helmed by Jane Goldman, who is known best for co-writing film such as Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and X-Men: First Class.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere on HBO in 2019.