HBO Corrects George R.R. Martin On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Title

While HBO is putting the finishing on the final season of Game of Thrones, they’re also prepping the start of a brand new prequel series in the world of Westeros.

George R.R. Martin, the writer and creator of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” recently sent fans into a frenzy when he said the show would be called The Long Night, referencing an era that has often been hinted in Game of Thrones lore. But now Martin had to backtrack, being told by the network that’s not the show’s actual title.

Oh, I should also mention… HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled THE LONG NIGHT,” Martin wrote on his website. “That’s is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially UNTITLED. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa.”

It sounds like HBO hasn’t completely settled on a title for the prequel series yet, but Martin seems pretty confident that The Long Night is in the running.

The writer also provided an update on the series, biting his tongue just before offering any juicy spoilers.

“Elsewise, the pilot is coming along well, with casting falling into place,” Martin wrote. I could tell you more, but I am not supposed to. We also have a couple of other successor shows still in development, but I cannot tell you about those either. Sorry.”

Little is known about the Game of Thrones spinoff, just that HBO TV is very happy with Jane Goldman’s script for the series. They offered a little bit of details on the plot earlier this year at an event for the Television Critic’s Association.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” reads HBO’s press release announcing the series. “And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

The show has already cast Naomi Watts in one of the lead roles, and many are speculating she will be playing one of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.

Hopefully we learn more about the series, including its official title, in the coming months.

The final season of the main Game of Thrones series is rumored to premiere on HBO sometime in early 2019.