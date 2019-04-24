‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Adds Five New Cast Members

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel is growing its cast a rapid pace, and today we have five new names to add to the list. Read below for Deadline‘s rundown of the latest actors being added to the new series, which is rumored to be titled The Long Night:

“Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), John Simm (Strangers), Richard McCabe (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), John Heffernan (Dracula) and Dixie Egerickx (The Secret Garden) are set as series regulars in the drama pilot from writer Jane Goldman and author/GOT co-executive producer George R.R. Martin.”

These new additions will join series leads Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse, along with that aforementioned sizable cast, which now includes the likes of Miranda Richardson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Toby Regbo, Georgie Henley , Alex Sharp, Naomi Ackie and more. While we still don’t have firm details on the prequel’s storyline, we know HBO has tapped Kingsman and X-Men screenwriter Jane Goldman has been tapped to write the series, which will reportedly be set, “thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know…“

Naomi Watts has been careful to remain tight-lipped about her role in the series, but recently praised the world George R.R. Martin created, which will allow the TV universe to expand:

“It’s a fantastic world, isn’t it? I think there’s so many brilliant elements to that series that make it very exciting, very appealing,” Watts said. “I don’t want to dig myself into a big hole here… All I want to say is it’s very exciting- I’ll say that again and again and again — and nothing else.”

As the main Game of Thrones series enters its final season next month, HBO is definitely putting active work into making sure this major franchise continues. The Long Night is only the first such world-expanding series to go into production – but Martin himself has already teased on his blog that there could be more:

“Meanwhile, there are still a couple of other possible prequels in active development,” Martin wrote on his blog. “I can’t tell you the subject matter of those projects, no, sorry, wish I could. The readers among you might want to grab a copy of Fire & Blood when it is released … though.”

There’s no word yet on when The Long Night will begin production and/or air. Game of Thrones final season will premiere on HBO on April 14th.